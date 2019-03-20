Jason Chaffetz: Social media discrimination against conservatives 'very real'

Former congressman Jason Chaffetz claimed Wednesday social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter do discriminate against conservatives, saying “the situation is very real.”

“Look, Facebook, Twitter, they all have I think a duty and responsibility to validate who is actually on their system. But this bot [excuse]… they don’t go against the liberals in this case,” Chaffetz said on “America’s Newsroom.”

Facebook apologized Tuesday to White House social media director Dan Scavino who was restricted on the platform. Facebook blamed the situation on protocol’s to stop automated bots, but Chaffetz however wasn’t buying it.

“I don’t believe any of that. I don’t believe that it’s a coincidence this happened at the senior most level there at the White House,” Chaffetz told co-host Sandra Smith.

Chaffetz also expressed the belief that litigation much like Rep. Devin Nunes’, R-Calif., $250 million dollar lawsuit against Twitter could accomplish a lot going forward.

“I do believe that civil suits may be able to get further into this then maybe what the government can do,” Chaffetz said.

“From the Federal Trade Commission and the Security and Exchange Commission, those two because these companies are publicly traded, they’re going to subject themselves to a whole lot more scrutiny and there’s a lot of evidence out there that this always goes one direction and it’s against conservatives not against liberals.”

The president Tuesday spoke out against the discrimination of conservatives on social media platforms while holding a joint-presser with the president of Brazil at the White House.

“Things are happening, names are taken off. People are not getting through. You've heard the same complaints. It seems to be that if they are conservative, Republicans, or in a certain group, there is big discrimination. I see it absolutely on Twitter, and Facebook, which I have also, and others I see,” President Trump said.