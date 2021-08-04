Expand / Collapse search
Central Rockies facing heavy rain, flash flood risk

Heat warnings in effect for parts of interior Northwest, Desert Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The Central Rockies from northern New Mexico to southern Wyoming will continue seeing heavy downpours and the threat for more flash flooding on Wednesday.

The weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 4. (Fox News)

A stalled frontal boundary will concentrate rounds of storms and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast to the Southeast Coast.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat advisories are in effect.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat advisories are in effect. (Fox News)

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in effect for the interior Northwest as well as the Desert Southwest into Southern California through Thursday.

