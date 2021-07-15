Teens in Central Park rob woman at knifepoint, footage captures chase, police say

Police body camera footage shows a New York City police officer chasing two teenage boys who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint moments earlier Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Great Lawn in Central Park just before 11 p.m. when someone called to report a robbery in progress, the New York Police Department said. A 45-year-old woman said two males approached her with a knife and demanded money.

When she told them she didn't have any cash on her, they demanded her property, police said. She tossed her iPhone on the ground and the suspects --ages 14 and 15 – allegedly took it and fled.

As officers were in the park, they radioed a description of the teens. During a search of the area, they found them and a foot chase ensued.

They were eventually taken into police custody. The officers found a knife on of the teens but the woman's cell phone was not recovered. They have been charged with robbery.

The NYPD's Central Park Precinct, which covers the area where the alleged crime occurred, has reported eight robberies this year as of Sunday, compared to three in the same time frame last year.

Citywide, robberies are up down with 6,257 this year compared to 6,317 in 2020, also as of Sunday.