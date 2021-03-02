CDC to announce Americans with COVID vaccine can gather indoors without masks: report

The CDC will announce new guidelines as soon as this Thursday on what fully vaccinated Americans can do, including allowing for small gatherings indoors with other vaccinated individuals, Politico reports.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, previewed the roadmap back to somewhat normal life Monday.

"I use the example of a daughter coming in from out of town who is doubly vaccinated, and a husband and wife doubly vaccinated, and maybe a next door neighbor, who you know are doubly vaccinated," Dr. Fauci said at a White House COVID-19 Task Force press conference Monday.

"Small gatherings in the home of people, I think you can clearly feel that the risk, the relative risk, is so low that you would not have to wear a mask, that you could have a good social gathering within the home."

'KEEP AN EYE' ON NEW YORK CORONAVIRUS VARIANT, FAUCI WARNS

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, did not say when the new guidelines would be released but said the CDC is "looking forward to releasing it soon."

While a small gathering indoors with other vaccinated people isn't the party most Americans are hoping for, it is the first time that the Biden administration has signaled it is willing to loosen restrictions.

Despite that, Dr. Walensky warned Americans not to get complacent amid new variants and tens of thousands of new cases every day.

"I want to really keep our eye on the fact that our cases are increasing right now. Slightly, but they are," Dr. Walensky said Monday. "And so, the goal is not to sort of open up travel, open up things because we’re scaling up vaccination."

TRUMP RECEIVED COVID-19 VACCINE AT WHITE HOUSE IN JANUARY

The FDA approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use this week, making it the third vaccine available to Americans.

President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to prop up Johnson & Johnson's manufacturing capacity Tuesday, which he said will allow for every American to have access to a vaccine by May.

"I’m pleased to announce today, as a consequence of the stepped-up process that I’ve ordered and just outlined, this country will have enough vaccine supply — I’ll say it again — for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden said Tuesday. "By the end of May. That’s progress — important progress."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The revamped timeline is two months earlier than previously projected.

The United States has vaccinated 78.6 million people and distributed more than 100 million vaccines, according to the CDC.