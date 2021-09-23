Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

CDC recommends Pfizer booster shots

But the agency refrained from endorsing booster shots for minors

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
NIH Director: The data is so compelling that COVID vaccines are safe and effective Video

NIH Director: The data is so compelling that COVID vaccines are safe and effective

Dr. Francis Collins reacts to Pfizer announcing the COVID-19 vaccine is effective in younger children on 'Your World'

A panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster shots for people 65 years old and older, along with others at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted 15-0 to recommend booster shots for adults 65 and up. ACIP also voted 13-2 that individuals ages 50-64 with underlying health conditions should have access to the vaccine booster shot.

ACIP voted to approve the booster shot for individuals ages 18-49 with underlying conditions, so long as they take the shot six months after receiving both initial doses. 

Members of the committee expressed concern that the data do not support the booster shot for younger ages, saying the third shot would provide only marginal benefit. 

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer booster for seniors and high-risk people on Wednesday

.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The announcement came after an advisory group serving the FDA overwhelmingly rejected a sweeping White House plan to dispense third shots to nearly everyone. 

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil. If you've got a tip, you can email Tyler at tyler.oneil@fox.com.

Your Money