Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Drugs
Published

CBP seizes more than $19M of cocaine found inside a pineapple shipment: officials

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that cocaine valued at more than $19 million was seized after being discovered inside a shipment of pineapples.

Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that cocaine valued at more than $19 million was seized after being discovered inside a shipment of pineapples. (Customs and Border Protection)

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Friday that cocaine valued at more than $19 million was seized after being discovered inside a shipment of pineapples.

The cargo of fruit came from Colombia and arrived at the Savannah seaport in Georgia in November; it was intercepted by CBP Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers and underwent an examination, the agency said in a news release.

NEW MIGRANT CARAVAN FORMS AS MEXICAN CITIES THAT BORDER US KEEP SWELLING WITH ASYLUM SEEKERS

Hidden within the shipment was 450 packages that weighed more than 1,100 pounds, according to officials.

“A subsequent field test confirmed that the packages contained cocaine,” CBP said.

“A subsequent field test confirmed that the packages contained cocaine,” CBP said.

“A subsequent field test confirmed that the packages contained cocaine,” CBP said. (Customs and Border Protection)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are investigating the drug haul, which netted an estimated $19.1 million, the news release said.

It was hailed by Savannah CBP Area Port Director Lisa Beth Brown as “an outstanding interception of narcotics by our CBP officers.”