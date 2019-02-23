CBP seizes more than $19M of cocaine found inside a pineapple shipment: officials

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Friday that cocaine valued at more than $19 million was seized after being discovered inside a shipment of pineapples.

The cargo of fruit came from Colombia and arrived at the Savannah seaport in Georgia in November; it was intercepted by CBP Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers and underwent an examination, the agency said in a news release.

Hidden within the shipment was 450 packages that weighed more than 1,100 pounds, according to officials.

“A subsequent field test confirmed that the packages contained cocaine,” CBP said.

Authorities are investigating the drug haul, which netted an estimated $19.1 million, the news release said.

It was hailed by Savannah CBP Area Port Director Lisa Beth Brown as “an outstanding interception of narcotics by our CBP officers.”