Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Customs agents seize 500,000 counterfeit N95 masks from China bound for New Jersey

The masks did not meet the safety standards outlined by the CDC, officials said

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Concerns 'public misperceptions' may delay Americans taking coronavirus vaccineVideo

Concerns 'public misperceptions' may delay Americans taking coronavirus vaccine

Trump hints a possible vaccine in late 2020; David Spunt reports.

A shipment of 500,000 counterfeit N95 masks from China bound for New Jersey was intercepted by customs agents in Chicago, officials announced.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations seized the bulk shipment of the special respirator masks on Sept. 10 after suspecting they were counterfeit, the CBP wrote in a Monday press release. Testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed investigators’ suspicions.

MAN USING LIVE SNAKE AS FACE MASK BOARDS BUS IN ENGLAND

An official in Louisiana has been arrested for stealing several boxes of N95 respirator masks (Reuters)

An official in Louisiana has been arrested for stealing several boxes of N95 respirator masks (Reuters)

N95 masks, as well as gloves and other forms of personal protective equipment, have been in particularly high demand amid concerns surrounding the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

“Our CBP officers working with partners in HSI were able to stop these faulty mask from being sold under the guise of fully protecting Americans,” said Shane Campbell, CBP’s Area Port Director-Chicago. “These masks did not meet the safety standards outlined by the CDC, which puts the public at risk, jeopardizing the health and well being of everyone.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The respirators discovered by CBP, which boasted a domestic value of $3,074,385, had arrived from Shenzhen, China, and were headed for Manalapan, N.J. CDC testing found that 10% of the 30 masks tested “had a filter efficiency rating below 95%,” the release states.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Trending in US