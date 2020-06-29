Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Illegal Immigrants
Published

CBP agents stop boat off San Diego with 18 people trying to enter US illegally, officials say

The people on board - -16 men and two women -- are Mexican citizens with no legal status in the U.S.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Border agents stopped a boat off the coast of San Diego last week and found 18 undocumented immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, authorities said Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on an aircraft patrol spotted a panga boat with no lights leaving Mexican waters and headed toward the U.S. late June 24, CBP said in a statement.

Border agents stopped a boat last week off the coast of San Diego with 18 undocumented immigrants abroad.

Border agents stopped a boat last week off the coast of San Diego with 18 undocumented immigrants abroad. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The boat was tracked before the aircraft patrol handed it off to a second crew.

Several hours later on June 25, the boat was intercepted 35 nautical miles off the coast fo San Diego. Agents found 18 adults -- 16 men and two women --  aboard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All were Mexican citizens and have no legal status in the U.S., CBP said. They were turned over to border agents for processing.