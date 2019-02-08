CBP agent shoots driver attempting to run over agent at US-Mexico border: reports

A Customs and Border Protection agent shot a driver Thursday who attempted to run over an agent at a port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, reports said.

Mexico’s border officers surrounded the vehicle after its momentum carried it across the border, and they found two men inside, according to the Arizona Republic. The driver had been shot in the head and a passenger was arrested, the paper reported, citing local outlet the Nogales International.

The driver's condition was not immediately available.

Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino told FOX10 Phoenix that he heard from other city officials that the driver was attempting to cross south into Mexico at the DeConcini Port.

Border Protection and Nogales police officials both alerted that the port of entry's outbound lanes was shut down due to an emergency, but did not elaborate. The agencies issued an update about an hour later stating the crossing had been reopened.

