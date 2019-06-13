New Jersey woman, 26, found murdered at home after taking lunch break

Neighbors of a New Jersey woman found murdered in her apartment Monday evening have told police they heard screams the day she died, according to a report.

WABC-TV reported that neighbors heard "faint screams" coming from the Plainsboro home of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington Monday afternoon, along with what sounded like furniture moving. The report added that the neighbors did not see anyone leave the apartment and it is not clear if anyone called 911.

News 12 New Jersey reported that some neighbors saw Byington return to her apartment from her job for lunch earlier Monday. Her body was found shortly before 6 p.m after concerned co-workers called the police when she did not return to the office.

Authorities have ruled Byington's death a homicide, but have not made public how she was killed nor have they revealed a motive. No arrests have been made.

Byington was a 2015 graduate of Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., majoring in international affairs/anthropology and sociology. She worked at Engine, a marketing firm in Princeton.

“Engine is in mourning over this shocking, senseless tragedy," the company said in a statement to WABC. "Carolyn was deeply cared about by her colleagues. We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.