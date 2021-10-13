Expand / Collapse search
Carjackers crash wake service at NYC funeral home

Police are looking for the suspects who fled the scene

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
An alleged carjacker crashed a stolen vehicle into a Brooklyn funeral home during a wake service Thursday evening, cops said.

Three suspects took a blue Dodger Hellcat at gunpoint before crashing the vehicle into the gate of House of Hills Funeral Home on St Johns Place in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m., according to cops and witnesses.

NYC POLICE ID ROBBERY SUSPECT WANTED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT BEAT DOWN OF ELDERLY WOMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The carjacking victim was not in the vehicle when it crashed, and the three suspects fled on foot, police said.

No one was hurt, according to the owner of the funeral home.

"There were quite a few people that were outside, kids you know from the wake service," Charles Wilkins told The Post.

"Family members and friends, they were outside. So just by the grace of God … that could have been really bad. It could have been a tragedy."

The NYPD was towing the vehicle away at 10 p.m. as detectives searched for the suspects, police said.

Your Money