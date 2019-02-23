Cargo plane, carrying at least 3 people, crashes in Texas bay, officials say

A cargo plane carrying at least three people crashed into a bay in the southeastern part of Texas on Saturday, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement confirming that a twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas about 12:45 p.m.

Flight 3591, operated by Atlas Air, lost radar and radio contact roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport just before crashing, prompting the FAA to issue an alert notice.

There have been no confirmed deaths.

But initial reports indicated that at least three people were aboard the cargo plane, which was traveling from Miami to Houston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local authorities including the Chambers County Sheriff's office were responding to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is heading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.