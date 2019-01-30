Car plummets down elevator shaft, bursts into flames at Miami parking garage

A car somehow shifted into gear at a Miami parking garage, plummeted nine stories and burst into flames inside an elevator shaft Tuesday night, fire officials said.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. when a parking attendant went to go retrieve the owner’s Acura sedan, Miami Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll said. Only parking attendants can access the floors and they use the elevator to bring the cars down to their owners, according to the Miami Herald.

The car was parked on the ninth floor when the attendant went to go retrieve the car, Carroll said. The attendant tried to start the car using the key fob and the vehicle lurched forward.

The car hit a metal grate before falling down the shaft and bursting into flames, the Miami Herald reported. Other parking attendants and a police officer on hand helped douse the flames before firefighters arrived at the scene. No one was injured and no other cars were damaged.

Mike Olehcnowicz, the car’s owner, told CBS Miami he had the car since 2005 and put a ton of money into it.

“You can’t replace something you’ve had forever,” he told the station. “It’s almost like I am saying my goodbyes right now to my car.”