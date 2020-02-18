Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Driver injures two after crashing through window, interior wall of Florida dental office

By David Aaro | Fox News
A driver injured two people -- one seriously -- after crashing her car into a Florida dental office on Monday morning and continuing through an interiror wall, according to fire officials.

Just before hitting the building, the white Kia appeared to run over a handicapped sign, which fell and shattered the exterior window of the office, located at a shopping center in Jacksonville.

The vehicle slammed through the front entrance until it stopped roughly 10 feet inside the office -- leaving a wake of glass on the outside pavement and floor, as well as a pile of debris on the car.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue tweeted they were responding to the traffic incident around 10:15 a.m., adding ... "there is a car into the building."

A Mattress Firm employee next door said the crash "happened so fast," according to First Coast News.

The two people injured were transported from the scene when fire rescue arrived. The woman driving the Kia was reportedly unharmed, per the Florida Times-Union.

Police are currently investigating.

