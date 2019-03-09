Driver crashes into Hooters restaurant after hitting parked cars; multiple injuries reported

A driver having a medical emergency crashed into three parked vehicles outside a Hooters restaurant in North Texas on Friday, before smashing into the restaurant itself, injuring multiple people, including several children, reports said.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police said. The Chevrolet Impala was at least halfway inside the restaurant after the crash, a report said.

The unidentified motorist, along with multiple people, including children, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fox 4 Dallas reported.

Building inspectors and environmental services also were called to the scene, the report said.