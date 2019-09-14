Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Mississippi man in Captain America costume nabbed during early morning burglary attempt: cops

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

This Captain America found himself on the wrong side of the law this week in Mississippi.

David Hobbs, 36, dressed up in a Captain America costume, was busted after allegedly trying to break into a backyard wooden shed at a home in Clarksdale on Tuesday around 3 a.m., local media reported.

The shed's owner, who served in the Marines and worked as a corrections officer, told WREG-TV that he ordered Hobbs to the ground at gunpoint and held him for police.

MARVEL EDITS ESSAY ABOUT 'DEEPLY FLAWED' AMERICA IN ITS 80TH-ANNIVERSARY ISSUE: REPORT

David Hobbs

David Hobbs (Clarksdale Police Department)

Hobbs was being held on $25,000 bond.

Hobbs has been spotted in the neighborhood before but not dressed as Captain America, WREG reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Normally, I see him, he be straggly looking with jeans and a t-shirt or something like that,” a woman told the station.