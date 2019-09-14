Mississippi man in Captain America costume nabbed during early morning burglary attempt: cops

This Captain America found himself on the wrong side of the law this week in Mississippi.

David Hobbs, 36, dressed up in a Captain America costume, was busted after allegedly trying to break into a backyard wooden shed at a home in Clarksdale on Tuesday around 3 a.m., local media reported.

The shed's owner, who served in the Marines and worked as a corrections officer, told WREG-TV that he ordered Hobbs to the ground at gunpoint and held him for police.

Hobbs was being held on $25,000 bond.

Hobbs has been spotted in the neighborhood before but not dressed as Captain America, WREG reported.

“Normally, I see him, he be straggly looking with jeans and a t-shirt or something like that,” a woman told the station.