Outer fencing put up after Capitol riots has now been removed, police say

Authorities have removed the fencing erected outside of the U.S. Capitol after the rioting that occurred more than two months ago.

"All of the fencing that surrounded the outer perimeter of the U.S. Capitol Complex has been removed," read a Wednsday press release from U.S. Capitol Police.

"Affected roads have reopened. The USCP is ready to quickly ramp up security at a moment's notice, if needed."

It added that the inner perimeter fencing remained in place as police and others work to strengthen their security posture.

The continued presence of enhanced security at the Capitol has become a touchy issue in recent months. At the end of February, House Republicans and the D.C. City Council both sent letters to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., about the prolonged presence of additional fencing.

However, Pelosi does not control the fencing around the Capitol. It is under the jurisdiction of the Capitol Police Board, which consists of the House sergeant-at-arms, the Senate sergeant at arms, the architect of the Capitol and the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police.

By March 15, the House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett told Congress that "there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing."

