New FBI wanted posters in Capitol riot manhunt

The FBI has released four posters showing dozens of people wanted for storming Capitol Hill earlier this week in an unprecedented attack on the nation’s capital.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office early Friday morning released 40 photos of people who illegally broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon while Congress was tallying Electoral College votes that would confirm Joe Biden as president-elect.

Dozens of people, some armed with guns, roamed the halls of the federal building, smashed or dismantled property, and barged into House and Senate leaders’ chambers. Meanwhile, Hill staffers and lawmakers were under lockdown or hid behind chairs or under tables.

CAPITOL PROTESTS: FBI MANHUNT FOR RIOT SUSPECTS GOES HIGH-TECH

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Police have also announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads them to the person they believe planted two pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters on Wednesday.

Benjamin Phillips, a 50-year-old Pennsylvania man; Rosanne Boylan, a 34-year-old Georgia woman; and Kevin Greeson, a 55-year-old from Alabama, died after suffering "medical emergencies" related to the breach, law enforcement officials said Thursday during a news conference.

POLICE SEEKING PEOPLE OF INTEREST IN CAPITOL HILL UNREST

A fourth person -- identified as Ashli Babbitt -- was fatally shot by police during the riots.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) later announced the death of Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died as a result of injuries he suffered Wednesday. Sicknick was injured while engaging with the rioters on Wednesday and collapsed when he returned to his office, the USCP said. His death was announced late Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI is asking anyone who recognizes someone from the wanted posters or who witnessed any of Wednesday’s activity to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit information online here.