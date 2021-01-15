Capitol riot participants claim USCP officer said, 'It's your house now': complaint

A suspected rioter who entered the U.S. Capitol amid last week's unfolding chaos said a Capitol Police officer shook his hand upon entering the building and said, "It's your house now," according to authorities.

Robert Bauer, of Kentucky, and his cousin Edward Hemenway, a Virginia resident, attended the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that preceded the riot. Bauer told the FBI that after the event, both men went with a group to the Capitol, according to a federal affidavit.

Once inside, they encountered the officer who grabbed Bauer's hand to shake before making the statement. The officer also shook Hemenway's hand, he recalled.

Hemenway told him "sorry," to which the officer replied a second time: "It's your house now." He also gave Hemenway a "half-hug," Hemenway told authorities.

Bauer said he believed the officer was acting out of fear. Both men are charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

In a statement to Fox News, the Capitol Police said it was "actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies."

"Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination," Communications Director Eva Malecki said. "Several USCP officers have already been suspended pending the outcome of their investigations."

Several Capitol Police officers have been suspended and several more are under investigation for conduct during the riot. Meanwhile, another officer, Eugene Goodman, is being praised for drawing the attention of a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber.

House members are looking to honor him with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Bauer told investigators he only entered the Capitol to occupy space and was not aware Congress was in session at the time.