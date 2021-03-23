Capitol riot fallout: Ex-Special Forces soldier Jeffrey McKellop, accused of attacking police, denied bond

A Virginia Army Special Forces veteran and military contractor who is accused of assaulting at least three police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been denied bond.

Jeffrey McKellop, 55, allegedly cut the face of one officer with a flagpole before hurling it at him like he was "throwing a spear," according to an FBI affidavit. He’s also accused of throwing a bottle at police, tossing an officer to the side and trying to wrestle a can of riot-control spray out of a police lieutenant’s hands.

RETIRED SPECIAL FORCES SOLDIER THREW FLAGPOLE AT COPS LIKE SPEAR DURING CAPITOL RIOT, FBI SAYS

McKellop’s detention hearing Monday was postponed after he suffered a medical emergency during the virtual proceedings. On Tuesday, a U.S District Court for the District of Columbia judge denied his request for bond.

The alleged assaults were caught on video from numerous sources, including police bodycams, according to investigators.

After the FBI posted images online, investigators said they received at least two tips that led to the identification of McKellop as the man seen in the videos.

One witness, who told investigators he served alongside McKellop for 15 years, told the FBI that he recognized the suspect’s helmet and ballistic vest as the kit he wore in combat overseas, according to the affidavit.

McKellop faces a half-dozen federal charges in connection with the riot. He was arrested last Wednesday.

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people so far in connection with the riot, dozens of whom are accused of assaulting police officers, including two accused of attacking Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the unrest.

Fox News’ Ashley Cozzolino contributed to this report.