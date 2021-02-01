Left-wing Capitol activist John Sullivan accused of violating terms of release with Internet use

John Sullivan, the 26-year-old left-wing activist from Utah who recorded an up-close video of a woman's fatal shooting during the U.S. Capitol insurrection Jan. 6, has been accused of breaking the terms of his release agreement regarding his use of the Internet.

In a court document filed last week, U.S. Pretrial Services Officer Josh Cahoon alleged that Sullivan violated his approved Internet usage on four separate instances, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

JOHN SULLIVAN RELEASED CONDITIONALLY WITHOUT BAIL BY UTAH FEDERAL JUDGE

Magistrate Judge Daphne Oberg, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, issued a court summons for Sullivan based on the filing. He faces federal charges of civil disorder, entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

The judge had ordered Sullivan to be released conditonally without bail on Jan. 15, deciding that prosecutors failed to meet the legal threshold required to keep him jailed. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Reeves had argued Sullivan is a risk for trying to threaten witnesses or jurors, but Oberg said Reeves lacked substantial evidence.

LEFT-WING ACTIVIST CHARGED IN CAPITOL RIOT AFTER SAYING HE WAS JUST THERE TO 'DOCUMENT'

The terms of his release agreement required Sullivan to stay off social media before trial, surrender his passport and be on house arrest. He also was ordered to stop working for the Insurgence USA activist group he founded, although he didn't have to cede control. His computer and internet activities would be monitored.

His attorney, Mary Corporon, did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment Monday.

In a previous interview with Fox News, Sullivan said he followed a pro-Trump mob into the Capitol in order to "document" the siege. He claimed in a separate interview with Rolling Stone that he was putting on an act to build rapport with the protesters.

Video that Sullivan – also a former Olympic speed skating hopeful -- recorded for his social media accounts was later given to the FBI as evidence, according to a criminal complaint.

BLM UTAH LEADER DISAVOWS LEFT-WING CAPITOL ACTIVIST JOHN SULLIVAN: 'HE HAS NEVER BEEN A MEMBER'

Inside the building, he told rioters that "We got to get this s--- burned," and "it's our house m------------," according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew Foulger.

During the unrest, he tweeted up-close video of the moment a Capitol Police officer fatally shot Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. It had been taken just a few feet away, at the height of the chaos outside the Speaker's Lobby.

While Sullivan has denied ties to Antifa, or anti-fascists, his group Insurgence USA had advertised an event called "Kick These Fascists out of DC" on Jan. 6 around the same time as a pro-Trump rally near the National Mall that preceded the Capitol chaos.

He has another case pending in Provo, Utah, in connection with a protest he organized in June. At that event, someone in attendance shot a motorist during an altercation. Black Lives Matter Utah previously told Fox News that Sullivan is not a member, has never attended a meeting, and that he has no association with the group.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.