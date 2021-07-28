Capitol riot hearing kicks off with cops blaming Trump, GOP for Jan. 6 unrest

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Capitol riot hearing kicks off with cops blaming Trump, Republicans Jan. 6 unrest

Four police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from a mob that invaded it Jan. 6 criticized former President Trump – and Republicans who are loyal to him – for allegedly inspiring and then downplaying the attack.

They asked members of the House select committee investigating the events of that day to get to the bottom of Trump and the GOP's culpability.

"You guys are the only ones we've got to deal with crimes that occur above us," Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Officer Daniel Hodges said. "I need you guys to address if anyone in power had a role in this. If anyone in power coordinated, or aided abetted or tried to downplay, tried to prevent the investigation of this terrorist attack."

The officers made the comments before a panel with no hostile questioners. Republicans pulled all of their appointees to the committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., blocked two of them for being too closely aligned with Trump.

The fact that the only Republicans on the committee – Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. – were selected by Pelosi made for a hearing with little dissent or fireworks. But with graphic body camera video and emotional testimony, the hearing was still gripping and at times jarring television. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- NYT reporter deletes tweets urging Trump supporters to be called 'enemies of the state' amid backlash

- Rep. Jordan accuses Pelosi of kicking him off Jan. 6 Capitol commission for raising 'fundamental' questions

- GOP Rep. Jim Banks: Dem-led Jan. 6 committee's Capitol Hill hearing was ‘performance art’

- Hannity: Jan. 6 commission's only goal is to 'smear Donald Trump and the GOP on national television'

- Sen. Kennedy: If partisanship were an Olympic sport, Pelosi would take home the gold

- CNN's John Avlon praises Cheney, Kinzinger for 'stepping up' on Jan. 6 committee: 'This is about patriotism'

Seattle mayor calls for more police after six shootings in one weekend

The mayor of Seattle is calling on the city to rebuild its depleted police force after six separate shootings rocked Washington state's largest metro area over the weekend.

"As a city, we cannot continue on this current trajectory of losing police officers," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said during a Monday news conference. "Over the past 17 months, the Seattle Police Department has lost 250 police officers, which is the equivalent of over 300,000 service hours. We’re on path to losing 300 police officers."

Durkan added the weekend violence was a "reminder" that there are certain emergency situations that require sworn police officers.

"It is a false choice between community-led solutions and police officers," Durkan said. "We need both." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Activists claiming police don't prevent crime like saying 'there's no proof water is wet': Kira Davis

- Colorado police officer charged after allegedly pistol-whipping, choking man during arrest

- Alabama police officer fatally shot in ambush outside home during lunch break

- Soros hands $1 million to group attempting to defund police as violent crime skyrockets nationwide

Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around competition

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast from the U.S., will not participate in the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Games and will instead focus on her mental well-being, USA Gymnastics said in a statement early Wednesday.

The decision comes a day after she pulled out of the team all-around competition.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the individual all-around competition.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games," USA Gymnastics said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday night. "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

The statement said Biles will be evaluated daily to see if she can "participate in next week’s individual event finals." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Simone Biles receives support from Athleta: 'We are inspired'

- Column: For Biles, it finally all becomes too much

- Ledecky wins gold at Tokyo Games in women's 1,500-meter freestyle

- Iranian defector protests anti-Semitism by dedicating Olympic medal to Israel, thanks country in Hebrew

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Ellzey wins US House seat in Texas in closely watched race

- New Jersey town drops case against ‘F--- Biden’ sign lady after ACLU intervenes: report

- California movie theater shooting during 'Forever Purge' leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded, police say

- Abbott orders Texas National Guard to assist with arrests at US-Mexico border

- Swalwell affair with Chinese spy compromises US intel: Breitbart editor



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Starbucks shares fall on reduced China outlook

- IBM: Cost of data breaches hit 17-year high

- Google revenue surges as online advertising market thrives

- Activision Blizzard CEO sends letter to employees, admits ‘tone deaf’ response to lawsuit

- Wyoming town hopeful Bill Gates’ TerraPower nuclear plant will help replace 200-plus coal-related jobs



CLICK HERE TO PLAY FOX NEWS’ CROSSWORD PUZZLE OF THE WEEK



SOME PARTING WORDS

Greg Gutfeld labeled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot "the Andrew Cuomo of Chicago" on Tuesday night’s "Gutfeld!," saying the Windy City mayor "much prefers the race conversation over the crime one."

But Gutfeld claimed Lightfoot was different from New York's Democrat governor only because "her bodies aren’t piling up in nursing homes, they’re piling up in the streets – and they’re Brown, and they’re Black and they’re young."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.