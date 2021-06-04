Capitol riot caused at least $1.5M in damage, prosecutors reveal

Federal prosecutors, in a plea agreement letter sent to an individual charged in the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, revealed that the incident resulted in about $1.5 million in damages, and the government wants those involved to pay the bill.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the letter was written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky. The letter stated, "Your client acknowledges that the riot that occurred on January 6, 2021, caused as of May 17, 2021, approximately $1,495,326.55 damage to the United States Capitol."

SENATE REPUBLICANS SLAM BRAKES ON BILL TO CREATE COMMISSION PROBING CAPITOL RIOT

The letter was to Paul Allard Hodgkins, the 38-year-old who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a single count of obstruction of an official proceeding. The paper pointed out that part of his plea agreement was to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Treasury Department.

Hodgkins has no prior convictions. He faces 15 to 21 months in prison under the sentencing guidelines. His sentencing was set for July 19.

The Post, citing defense attorneys, reported that the U.S. is seeking $2,000 in felony cases and $500 in misdemeanors stemming from the unrest. There are more than 450 defendants.

