Capitol riot 6 months later: FBI releases 11 new videos of wanted suspects

The FBI on Tuesday released 11 additional videos of suspects from the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, six months after they transpired.

The individuals in question are seen assaulting law enforcement officers as rioters breached the Capitol.

The agency is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

"To date, the FBI has arrested more than 500 individuals for criminal activity on January 6," Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement. "The public has provided tremendous assistance to this investigation, and we are asking for additional help to identify other individuals for their role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol."

CAPITOL RIOT INVESTIGATION: PELOSI TAPS REPUBLICAN LIZ CHENEY TO SIT ON NEW COMMITTEE

President Biden issued a statement on the six-month anniversary of the riots, sending condolences to the families of U.S. Capitol Police officers who lost their lives as he condemned the insurrectionists.

"It posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive—a sad reminder that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy," Biden said. "But while it shocked and saddened the nation and the world, six months later, we can say unequivocally that democracy did prevail—and that we must all continue the work to protect and preserve it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI said on Tuesday that it has arrested 535 defendants hailing from all 50 U.S. states. At least 165 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Nearly 495 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal grounds building.

About 10 people have entered guilty pleas on a variety of federal charges and are likely to face incarceration.

The attack is estimated to have caused $1.5 million worth of damage.