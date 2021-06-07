Expand / Collapse search
Capitol police conduct training exercise five months after Jan. 6 riot

'Routine exercise' involved federal, state and local partners

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
U.S. Capitol Police conducted a training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Monday, five months and a day since the Jan. 6 riot. 

The department warned people not to be alarmed if any emergency vehicles or low flying helicopters are seen. The "routine exercise" was carried out with other federal, state and local partners and concluded before 8:30 a.m. ET. 

No additional information was released by U.S. Capitol Police that elaborated on their initial notice on Saturday. 

Officers were overwhelmed and the building was breached on Jan. 6. Chief Steven Sund resigned and the department's board came under scrutiny in the aftermath.

    U.S. Capitol Police and other agencies will be participating in a training exercise on Monday, June 7, on the grounds of the Capitol, the department said in a tweet. "Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters," USCP said Saturday. The event is scheduled for Monday morning. The department did not elaborate on what police were training for and said the exercise was "routine.( )

In the first 120 days after Jan. 6, approximately 440 individuals were arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. 

The Justice Department’s investigation remains ongoing. 

Senate Republicans recently blocked a bill to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, arguing that congressional panels are already probing the incident. In a recent interview aired by CNN Saturday, Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson said she is more concerned about a potential cyberattack on the U.S. Capitol than another repeat of the Jan. 6 riot. 

