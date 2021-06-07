Capitol police conduct training exercise five months after Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Capitol Police conducted a training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Monday, five months and a day since the Jan. 6 riot.

The department warned people not to be alarmed if any emergency vehicles or low flying helicopters are seen. The "routine exercise" was carried out with other federal, state and local partners and concluded before 8:30 a.m. ET.

No additional information was released by U.S. Capitol Police that elaborated on their initial notice on Saturday.

GOP EFFORT TO KILL CAPITOL RIOT PROBE COULD BE BEGINNING OF END FOR FILIBUSTER

Officers were overwhelmed and the building was breached on Jan. 6. Chief Steven Sund resigned and the department's board came under scrutiny in the aftermath.

In the first 120 days after Jan. 6, approximately 440 individuals were arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The Justice Department’s investigation remains ongoing.

Senate Republicans recently blocked a bill to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, arguing that congressional panels are already probing the incident. In a recent interview aired by CNN Saturday, Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson said she is more concerned about a potential cyberattack on the U.S. Capitol than another repeat of the Jan. 6 riot.