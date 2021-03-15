Capitol Police to start removing fencing from the 'outer perimeter'

The US Capitol Police (USCP) will remove portions of perimeter fencing erected around the Capitol Complex following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection as lawmakers try to resume normal operations.

In a memo from House Sergeant at Arms Tim Blodgett to Congress, Blodgett said "there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing."

In partnership with the Architect of the Capitol, which manages and maintains the building and grounds, the federal police agency will move inner perimeter fencing closer to the Capitol building and remove razor wire atop the fence. The repositioning will provide street and sidewalk access to some surrounding areas, the memo said.

Next week, the agencies will remove outer perimeter fencing and will open Independence and Constitution Avenues for traffic. In addition, bike racks will be positioned around each of the House office buildings.

It was not clear how long the inner perimeter fencing will remain.

"The USCP will continue to monitor the threat posture, should a change occur, plans will be reevaluated," Blodgett wrote.

Blodgett also said he anticipated the National Guard will reduce its presence at the Capitol in the coming weeks. Earlier this month, the agency requested that Guard troops stay another two months amid possible threats of another breach to the Capitol.

The Capitol Police recently revealed intelligence suggesting a plot by a militia group to storm the building on March 4, which never occurred. The alleged plot was based on a QAnon conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump would return to Washington, D.C., to reclaim power on March 4 -- the date that served as Inauguration Day prior to 1933.

In an effort to combat threats against lawmakers and potential violence, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman has requested funding for 212 new sworn officers to assist a standby force, protection details and threat assessments, The Hill reported.