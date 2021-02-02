Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to lie in honor at Capitol Rotunda

The body of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is expected to arrive at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, where he will lie in honor in the building’s Rotunda.

Sicknick, 42, was struck in the head by a fire extinguisher while "physically engaging" with rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said. He collapsed once he returned to his division and died at the hospital from his injuries the next day.

Congress will hold a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick on Tuesday night, after which a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the U.S. Capitol Police. Another viewing period for members of Congress will begin Wednesday morning, followed by a tribute from lawmakers and a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred, the Associated Press reported.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released a joint statement Friday first announcing plans to honor Sicknick at the U.S. Capitol.

"The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution," their statement said. "His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve."

It continued, "On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time."

Sicknick, from South River, N.J., enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008

On Thursday, South Carolina Republicans U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman and Sen. Tim Scott introduced a bill to authorize the use of the Rotunda for the memorial ceremony and lying in honor, as well as require the House sergeant-at-arms to pay for the funeral and travel expenses of Sicknick’s family members and have the architect of the Capitol install a commemorative plaque near the Capitol steps.

Sicknick’s family issued a statement through the U.S. Capitol Police on Saturday thanking Congress.

"The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick thanks the congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero," the statement said. "We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing."

On Jan. 6, former President Trump addressed supporters during a "Save America" rally at the White House before thousands then marched to the U.S. Capitol. Crowds breached the building and clashed with law enforcement, temporarily preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Five people, including Sicknick, died directly as a result of the violence. At least two officers, one from the Capitol Police, another from D.C. Metro Police, died by suicide after responding to the riot.

So far, at least 165 people have since been charged by the Justice Department. Last week, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda D. Pittman apologized to Congress, admitting the department should have been more prepared for the attack given intelligence available on Jan. 4.

Since Henry Clay in 1852, the U.S. Capitol has been made available for public viewing to pay tribute to distinguished Americans and traditionally was reserved for military leaders, elected officials and judges, including a dozen U.S. presidents, according to the House of Representatives’ History, Art & Archives. In 1998, Congress granted use of the Rotunda to recognize two Capitol Police officers who died in the line of duty, permitting their caskets to "lie in honor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.