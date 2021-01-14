Capitol Hill rioter seen climbing down Senate balcony apologizes again

The Idaho man photographed last week climbing down from the Senate balcony during the Capitol Hill riot is once again apologizing for his actions following his release from jail ahead of trial.

Josiah Colt, a 34-year-old from Boise, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department.

Colt turned himself in to the FBI in Idaho earlier this week and was released Wednesday pending he follows a list of pretrial requirements, KTVB reports.

"I didn't hurt anybody, didn't take anything, didn't break anything," Colt told the station after walking out of the Ada County Jail. "My intention was just to go there to have my voice heard. I do love America. Like I said, I apologize. I do not condone the violence that happened there. It is tragic, it breaks my heart about what that turned into."

BOISE MAN IN CAPITOL PROTEST SAID HE JUST ‘GOT CAUGHT UP IN MOMENT’

Colt added he "just wanted my voice heard about having fair elections, and yeah, it turned into something that really tragic and that I did not want to happen at all."

The station reports that Colt could be sentenced to up to a year in prison if convicted on the knowingly entering or remaining charge, while the other charge carries a potential six-month punishment.

Fox News' calls to Colt remained unanswered on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pretrial conditions Colt must abide by include location monitoring, not being allowed to possess a firearm or "destructive device," a prohibition on consuming alcohol or going to bars and for him to not travel outside of Idaho without permission, KTVB reports.

Colt’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.