Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Parks
Published

Cape Cod man accused of baiting razor blade with peanut butter to attract squirrels

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Massachusetts investigators have accused a Cape Cod man of trying to injure squirrels in a public park by baiting at least one razor blade with peanut butter.

M. Brian McGrath, 64, of East Falmouth, was arrested Saturday on charges of animal cruelty, reckless behavior and injuries to trees, the Falmouth Department of Marine and Environmental Services said Saturday

Environmental officers went to Goodwill Park in Falmouth after getting a tip and opening an investigation.

Authorities collected evidence of an individual regularly baiting a razor blade with peanut butter to attract squirrels in Goodwill Park on Cape Cod.

Authorities collected evidence of an individual regularly baiting a razor blade with peanut butter to attract squirrels in Goodwill Park on Cape Cod. (Falmouth Department of Marine and Environmental Services)

DEAD BIRDS IN MASSACHUSETTS TOWN PROMPT CONCERNS THEY'RE INFECTED WITH DEADLY VIRUS

“During the investigation, officers collected evidence of an individual regularly baiting a razor blade with peanut butter in an attempt to attract wildlife within the park,” the agency reported in a news release.

M. Brian McGrath, 43, of Falmouth, was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes Saturday, investigators said.

M. Brian McGrath, 43, of Falmouth, was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes Saturday, investigators said. (Falmouth Department of Marine and Environmental Services)

The news release said squirrels came in contact with a razor blade in a tree that McGrath had been observed baiting by officers conducting surveillance. Investigators didn't elaborate on what happened to the squirrels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers removed the razor blade fearing it could endanger young children.