Cape Cod man accused of baiting razor blade with peanut butter to attract squirrels

Massachusetts investigators have accused a Cape Cod man of trying to injure squirrels in a public park by baiting at least one razor blade with peanut butter.

M. Brian McGrath, 64, of East Falmouth, was arrested Saturday on charges of animal cruelty, reckless behavior and injuries to trees, the Falmouth Department of Marine and Environmental Services said Saturday

Environmental officers went to Goodwill Park in Falmouth after getting a tip and opening an investigation.

DEAD BIRDS IN MASSACHUSETTS TOWN PROMPT CONCERNS THEY'RE INFECTED WITH DEADLY VIRUS

“During the investigation, officers collected evidence of an individual regularly baiting a razor blade with peanut butter in an attempt to attract wildlife within the park,” the agency reported in a news release.

The news release said squirrels came in contact with a razor blade in a tree that McGrath had been observed baiting by officers conducting surveillance. Investigators didn't elaborate on what happened to the squirrels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers removed the razor blade fearing it could endanger young children.