NJ officer suspended over hurtful Facebook comment about 5-year-old NC murder victim Cannon Hinnant

A New Jersey detention officer who allegedly wrote on Facebook that a 5-year-old boy fatally shot in North Carolina “should’ve ducked” has been suspended, county officials said.

Rome Smith, who works at the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center, wrote on Facebook Friday about the Aug. 9 shooting that killed Cannon Hinnant as the boy rode his bike outside his family’s home, a screenshot shows.

“He should’ve ducked,” Smith, 49, allegedly wrote. “Y’all always trying to sneak diss and discredit a black person being killed innocently by police. Blame cannon’s parents for not watching him!!! F Y’ALL.”

Smith’s Facebook account appeared to be no longer available early Wednesday. County officials did not identify him by name, but confirmed the suspension and denounced the online comments as “shockingly insensitive and racist in tone,” NJ.com reports.

“We will not tolerate county employees using social media to broadcast hateful messages,” Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said. “This is not who we are and we intend to pursue the strongest action available to us.”

Smith, who is Black, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He has been enrolled in the state’s pension system for 26 years and currently earns $56,678, NJ.com reports.

Smith’s post was skewered as racist and “very disturbing” by those who spotted it online, including some who suggested that others “let his workplace know” about his thoughts on the fatal shooting of Cannon, who was White.

CANNON HINNANT'S DEATH DRAWS HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN DONATIONS FOR FAMILY

“He is obviously racist against caucasians,” one post read. “He laughed at a 5 year old boy being executed.”

The boy’s father, Austin Hinnant, told the Wilson Times Cannon was playing outside in Wilson with his sisters when he was shot. A next-door neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, who is Black, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s death.

Witnesses told WRAL Cannon was riding his bike when a neighbor walked up to him and shot him in the head. Police investigators did not release any details about a possible motive last week, the station reports.

Hinnant, meanwhile, has dismissed claims that race played a factor in the shooting.

“This is no racial issue,” Hinnant told the Wilson Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sessoms’ parents said they suspect their son had taken drugs and was hallucinating during the shooting.

With Post wires

This story first appeared in the New York Post.