Camp Pendleton-area evacuations underway as Creek Fire rages

Evacuation orders were in effect at Camp Pendleton in California early Thursday as a wildfire in the area dubbed the Creek Fire grew to cover some 300 acres, according to a report.

The evacuation zone stretched to the Fallbrook area, about seven miles northeast of Camp Pendleton, FOX 5 of San Diego reported.

The Fallbrook evacuation applied to about 7,000 residents, Cal Fire and San Diego County fire officials posted on a joint Twitter account.

Another 5,000 residents or so are located in the Camp Pendleton area, home to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, about 50 miles north of San Diego.

The North County Fire Twitter account noted that the mandatory evacuation notice applied to residents living in a number of grids on the map.

It also tweeted that the winds were pushing the fire away from the area at 3:02 a.m. PST, but "if the wind shifts these areas will be the first to be impacted."

A road closure was in effect on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek and more firefighting resources were being brought to the area, according to the station.

A temporary evacuation station was set up at Fallbrook High School, the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.