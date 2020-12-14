Camel spotted shopping at Bath & Body Works with owner in Nevada

A camel was spotted at a Bath & Body Works in Nevada recently with its owner, video footage shows.

The bizarre scene took place in Henderson, about 15 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

June Hilliard, a passerby who was shopping next to the Bath & Body Works, captured the strange sight on video.

The owner can be seen leading the animal by a leash into the store. The camel casually strolls in as staff and fellow shoppers appear to clear a path.

Others out on the street can be seen with their phones out capturing the unusual spectacle on video.