California's Erbes Fire burns across 250 acres, prompting evacuations

Evacuations were underway in California on Thursday evening as firefighters battled a wildfire that ignited in the Los Angeles-area city of Thousand Oaks.

The fire, named the Erbes Fire, had burned about 250 acres and was on the verge of impacting nearby structures, as Santa Ana winds blowing from the northeast pushed the blaze toward homes, authorities said.

"There are homes not far away," said Scott Thompson, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department.

Thompson said the department deployed 10 fire engines, two bulldozers and a helicopter to help fight the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Times. In addition, a strike team that included five fire engines was deployed by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to assist firefighters in Ventura County.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted it was sending 22 personnel "in Mutual Aid" to assist with firefighting efforts.

Videos posted on social media captured the large fire.

The blaze erupted on the north side of Erbes Road near Sunset Hills Boulevard around 5 p.m. local time, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Originally burning about 30 acres, it exploded to about 250 acres by 6:30 p.m., fire officials said.

After the fire broke out, Red Flag Warnings were issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to strong winds, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported. Voluntary evacuations were underway in parts of Ventura County.

Later, fire officials said crews were making progress battling the flames, as containment lines were built around most of the fire.

The National Weather Service (NWS) was forecasting wind gusts of between 30-50 mph that were expected to continue through Friday, authorities said. Fire crews planned to remain on scene overnight.

Officials had yet to say what caused the fire, FOX 11 reported.

Thousand Oaks is located about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.