California's DMV finds 1,500 more people possibly wrongly registered to vote: report

More than a thousand people may have incorrectly been registered to vote in California, according to an internal audit of the state's Department of Motor Vehicles that was reportedly released Monday.

"Approximately 1,500 customers may have been registered to vote in error," the DMV stated in a letter to the Secretary of State's office, according to The Sacramento Bee. "This error has been corrected and is separate from the processing error we notified you about in writing on September 5."

CALIFORNIA'S 'MOTOR VOTER' PROGRAM SEES NEARLY 23,000 ERRONEOUS REGISTRATIONS SENT

None of those affected by the improper voter registration were illegal immigrants, the agency reportedly said.

The DMV's director told the news outlet that agency officials "have worked quickly with the Department of Technology to correct these errors and have also updated the programming and added additional safeguards to improve this process."

MORE THAN A MILLION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SCORED CALIFORNIA DRIVER'S LICENSES, STATE DMV ANNOUNCES

Secretary of State Alex Padilla in response said he's "deeply frustrated and disappointed that persistent errors by the DMV and CDT have undermined public confidence in your basic responsibility to collect and transmit accurate voter registration information, as has been required by federal law for 25 years."

In September, the agency admitted that 23,000 voter registrations were incorrectly submitted to Padilla's office because of technicians' error. The issue occurred within the state's Motor Voter program, which allows those 18 years of age or older to register to vote by "completing a driver license, identification (ID) card or change of address transaction."