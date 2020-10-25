Expand / Collapse search
California's dire coronavirus prediction was wrong, hospitalizations went down instead 

The latest data shows that last month's predictions about coronavirus hospitalizations weren't exactly on the mark.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
In late September, California officials predicted that the state could see a whopping 89% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations within the next month. But 30 days after that dire prediction, the rates of virus-related hospitalizations have gone down.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services secretary, was quoted in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 25 as saying that the state was on track to have more than 4,800 people hospitalized with the coronavirus by Oct. 25.  

In this image taken from a live-streamed video from the California Governor's Office, California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. 

In this image taken from a live-streamed video from the California Governor's Office, California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif.  (California Governor's Office via AP)

Recent data shows that Dr. Ghaly was off by about 1,831 patients. According to covid19.ca.gov, as of Sunday, about 2,969 patients in California are hospitalized with the coronavirus – a 1.3% decrease from the previous day.

That represents a significant decline from late July when the state recorded more than 8,400 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Since the outbreak began earlier this year, the state has recorded more than 900,000 coronavirus cases with some 17,345 deaths.

Data compiled by the Mercury News showed that the Golden State is reporting fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day.

