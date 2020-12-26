Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

California woman's body found in canal, prompting homicide investigation

Chenin Carlson, 36, was last seen leaving her home Dec. 19, her husband said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A body found floating in a California aqueduct last Sunday was later identified as being that of a local 36-year-old woman who had gone missing the night before, according to reports.

Chenin Carlson was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19, leaving her home in Manteca – east of San Francisco -- for her new job at Amazon in nearby Tracy, her husband said, according to the Modesto Bee.

But she never arrived at work.

Authorities are searching for Carlson's SUV: a gray 2008 Honda Pilot with license plate 7FIE245. 

Authorities said they are investigating Carlson’s death as a homicide but haven’t given any other details, the newspaper reported. 

Her body was found in the Tracy Aqueduct by two fishermen, The Record of Stockton reported. 

