California woman gets 15 years in prison for brutally beating grandfather, 92, with brick

A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for the brick beating of a 92-year-old grandfather -- a brutal attack that was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles, was sentenced Thursday following her no contest plea to elder abuse charges in December. Prosecutors said Jones severely beat Rodolfo Rodriguez in the face with a brick on July 4 as the man was taking a walk. Rodriguez was left with two broken ribs, a broken cheekbone and other bruising throughout his body. Prosecutors said Rodriguez did nothing to provoke the attack.

A witness recorded video of Rodriguez as he sat dazed with his face bloodied. The witness, Misbel Borjas, also took a photo of a woman with a brick in her hand.

WOMAN ARRESTED IN BRUTAL BEATING OF GRANDFATHER WHO WAS TOLD TO 'GO BACK TO YOUR COUNTRY,' POLICE SAY

Borjas said, at one point, Jones yelled at Rodriguez: “Go back to your country.”

Rodriguez, who lived in Mexico but was visiting family in Los Angeles, was going for a walk in the neighborhood when he accidentally bumped into a child who was out with her mom, Rodriguez’s grandson, Erik Mendoza, told FOX11.

GRANDFATHER, 92, BEATEN WITH BRICK AND TOLD TO 'GO BACK TO YOUR COUNTRY,' REPORTS SAY

“When he turned his back, they just tossed him on the floor, and she started hitting him, and then she grabbed a brick and started hitting him with the brick, and then out of nowhere he saw three to four other guys just come rushing and just start stomping on him,” Mendoza recalled his grandfather telling him.

The case was not prosecuted as a hate crime. Jones was originally charged with attempted murder but that charge was dropped after she negotiated a plea deal, KTLA reported.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and the Associated Press contributed to this report.