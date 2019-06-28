California woman escapes apartment where she was sexually assaulted for 24 hours: police

A California woman escaped an apartment Wednesday where she was held against her will and sexually assaulted for more than 24 hours, police said.

The incident took place at an apartment in Turlock, about 15 miles southeast of Modesto. The woman told police an armed man – identified by cops as 38-year-old Jesse Esquire III – held her there between 24 and 48 hours. She alleged that Esquire sexually and physically assaulted her.

The woman managed to escape the apartment Wednesday afternoon and called authorities, Turlock Police Sgt. Russ Holeman said. Officers arrived five minutes later, The Modesto Bee reported.

“Upon arrival at the location, officers ensure that the victim was safe and provided for her care and well-being,” Turlock police said in a press release. The woman said she knew Turlock prior to the incident, but their relationship was unclear.

The suspect would not come out of the apartment and allegedly told police he was armed and had taken drugs, The Bee reported. Police communicated with him using a PA system while the Department’s Critical Response Team was dispatched.

Police eventually convinced the suspect to surrender. He came out of his apartment around 6 p.m. and was arrested, The Bee reported.

Esquire was charged with rape, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. He remains in custody in the Stanislaus County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond, The Turlock Journal reported.