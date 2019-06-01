California woman dies while taking selfie at a waterfall

A California woman taking a selfie fell to her death Friday after officials say she lost her footing and fell over the edge of a waterfall.

Officials with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District said late Friday that the body of a “young woman” was recovered from a bay within the Emerald Bay State Park after she apparently fell while taking a picture.

“Crews from the Tahoe Truckee Regional Rescue Team responded to Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay to recover the body of a young woman who was taking photos at the falls, lost her footing and went over,” a statement read.

Officials did not identify the woman and provided little details surrounding her death. They did, however, issue a warning to park visitors to be more cautious while exploring the trails.

“This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas. Don't under estimate the power of water falls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.”

An Oregon State University student recently died while trying to take a picture at a popular mountain lookout, police said last month.

Michelle Casey, 22, was on a hike with her boyfriend at Neahkahnie Mountain when police say she stepped over a retaining wall and slipped, falling to her death.

Authorities were able to recover her body from the near vertical drop after finding that she landed in a tree which prevented her from continuing into the ocean.