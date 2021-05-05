California woman charged for allegedly starting 2018 Delta Fire

A woman has been arrested for allegedly starting California's 2018 Delta Fire, which burned more than 63,000 acres and destroyed 42 structures, according to reports.

The Shasta County District Attorney's office charged Cynthia Ann LeRoux with 20 felony arson counts, including starting a fire on forest land during a State of Emergency and arson of an inhabited dwelling.

LeRoux will be arraigned in the next few days.

The resident of Mountain Gate had her bail set at $1 million.

In September 2018, fire officials said the blaze was human-caused, and at the time didn't indicate whether it was arson or accident.

The Delta Fire ignited while the Golden State was in an emergency state during the Carr Fire, which burned some 1,100 homes and killed eight people before only being fully contained a week before.