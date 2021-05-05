Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California woman charged for allegedly starting 2018 Delta Fire

The Shasta County DA charged Cynthia Ann LeRoux with 20 felony arson counts

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Delta Fire shuts down I-5 in CaliforniaVideo

Delta Fire shuts down I-5 in California

16 new fires are burning in northern California. William La Jeunesse has the story.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly starting California's 2018 Delta Fire, which burned more than 63,000 acres and destroyed 42 structures, according to reports.

The Shasta County District Attorney's office charged Cynthia Ann LeRoux with 20 felony arson counts, including starting a fire on forest land during a State of Emergency and arson of an inhabited dwelling.

Firefighters light backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

Firefighters light backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LeRoux will be arraigned in the next few days.

The resident of Mountain Gate had her bail set at $1 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Firefighters light backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

Firefighters light backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

In September 2018, fire officials said the blaze was human-caused, and at the time didn't indicate whether it was arson or accident.

Fire trucks pass the Delta Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Parked trucks lined more than two miles of Interstate 5 as both directions remained closed to traffic.

Fire trucks pass the Delta Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Parked trucks lined more than two miles of Interstate 5 as both directions remained closed to traffic. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Delta Fire ignited while the Golden State was in an emergency state during the Carr Fire, which burned some 1,100 homes and killed eight people before only being fully contained a week before. 

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Your Money