Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run where witnesses claim college student was left to die: report

A California woman was arrested Monday in a fatal hit-and-run that witnesses said involved the victim being dragged for several hundred feet and left to die on Saturday, reports said.

Leila Gonzalez, 21, of Bell, has been identified by authorities as the driver of the vehicle. Witnesses claim that the driver had stopped briefly after the impact, but went back into her black Audi SUV and "sped off" without helping the victim, Angelina Pinedo, 21, Los Angeles' KTLA-TV reported.

Pinedo was crossing the street with her sister around 9 p.m. in Redondo Beach, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of the felony hit-and-run that killed the college student at San Francisco State University.

Authorities located the suspected vehicle on Sunday, and said the car was inoperable after the collision, the report said. Police released an image of the SUV, showing large dents on its hood and front end where the victim was allegedly hit, according to KTLA.

Gonzalez is being held on $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.