California wind gust of 209 mph atop mountain was likely mistake due to 'multiple errors,' forecasters say

A weekend storm that impacted California over the weekend brought high winds to the region, but forecasters said Monday that a potential record-breaking gust was likely just an inaccurate recording.

The initial 209 mph blast of wind was recorded around 7:45 a.m. Sunday by an instrument at 9,186 feet on Kirkwood Mountain, south of Lake Tahoe. If accurate, the gust would have shattered the previous record of 199 mph set at Ward Mountain west of Lake Tahoe on Nov. 16, 2017.

But the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said on Twitter that, upon further review, the weather service station that recorded the gust apparently had "multiple errors," including a reading of 92 percent relative humidity during the strong winds.

WIND GUST OF 209 MPH ATOP CALIFORNIA MOUNTAIN MAY HAVE SET RECORD

Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the NWS, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday the reading "doesn’t seem realistic" after examining the wind sensor.

“It was reporting high winds when we were seeing lighter winds and higher humidity than we were actually experiencing," Mueller told the paper. "We believe the sensor wasn’t working correctly.”

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK ACCESS BLOCKED AFTER HEAVY RAINS IN WASHINGTON CAUSE MUDSLIDES

Another wind gust of 125 mph was reported Sunday at Alpine Summit, and Mueller said that appears accurate.

The storm that caused widespread flooding last week in Washington and Oregon brought a strong cold front to California, but not much rain or snow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

High winds also were reported in San Francisco, where a window was blown out of the Millennium Tower and numerous trees were downed, KTVU reported.

Waves topping 5 feet were recorded on Lake Tahoe, where air temperatures dipped below freezing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.