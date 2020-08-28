Man who stole California firefighter's wallet during CZU blaze arrested, admits to crime, police say

California police have arrested the man they say stole the wallet of a firefighter who traveled from elsewhere in the state to help tend to the CZU Lightning Complex fire in Santa Cruz earlier this month.

Brian Johnson, 37, allegedly admitted to using the firefighter’s credit card to make purchases at local stores after officials with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office said the wallet was stolen between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 from inside a California State firefighter’s vehicle.

“Clearly he did not realize when he used this firefighter’s credit card what he was getting himself into," Sheriff Jim Hart said Thursday during a press conference.

Johnson allegedly made several credit card charges, including at least one for as much as $1,400, to buy gift cards for future purchases, Hart said.

“Here we have somebody who came from completely out of the area. Left their family, left their normal life to come here to Santa Cruz County to help our community get through the most catastrophic fire that we’ve seen in our history and then somebody has the audacity to steal from this man,” Hart said.

Johnson was not believed to have looted any other items from the area at the time, Hart said. The Live Oak resident, who was already on probation from a crime out of another county, was arrested late Wednesday after police searched his home and found the clothing he appeared to be wearing in surveillance footage from inside the store, as well as some of the items he purchased, Hart said.

Police said they received “dozens of tips from the community” that eventually led them to Johnson.

After copping to the crime when he was confronted by police, Johnson wrote a letter apologizing to the firefighter, Hart said.

Johnson was charged with grand theft, credit card theft, possession of stolen property, forgery and a probation violation.

Meanwhile, Hart said the firefighter was able to have all credit card charges reversed.

“The victim, the firefighter in this case, told us that, ‘Hey, I’ve been made whole. Everything’s been reversed,’” Hart said. “So, he wanted to extend his appreciation for all the support and the offers, but he said he’s good now and all he wants to do is get up on that fire lane and do his job.”

Police said they are still investigating a second person and could release information regarding another arrest in the coming days.