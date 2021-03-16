California Uber passenger accused of coughing on driver posts bail within hours of arrest

One of the women charged in connection with an alleged attack on an Uber driver in California, where she allegedly coughed on the driver during an argument over face masks, was bailed out within hours of her surrender over the weekend, officials said.

Arna Kimiai, 24, turned herself in to the San Francisco Police Department on Sunday night and was charged with robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and health code violations, police said. She posted bail within hours – before the San Francisco district attorney's office had received the case, said Rachel Marshall, a spokesperson for the DA's office.

Kimiai is due to appear for her arraignment on April 12. The spokesperson did not respond to Fox News' request for additional details regarding bail amount and conditions.

The woman's defense attorney, Seth Morris, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking comment early Tuesday but told CBS San Francisco he and his client coordinated the surrender with SFPD personnel "so it could be handled peacefully and expeditiously."

"Ms. Kimiai acted appropriately and responsibly when she found out she had a warrant for her arrest, coordinating her peaceful surrender through her legal counsel and the SFPD," Morris told the outlet. "We have no further comment at this time."

A video story shared that night to an Instagram page identified in reports as Kimiai's show a manicured hand on the steering wheel of a McLaren. Shortly thereafter, a second video shows a roadway as a rap song plays. In the clip, lyrics to the song, "Statement" by G Herbo, appear on the screen and state: "Bond money, know I'm straight … I spent a 130K at the gate."

"They like, 'Swervo stay safe,' I'm like, ‘Man, y'all late,’" the lyrics continue. "Yellin', 'Free me,' I'm like, 'I've been in the crib all day.'"

Later in the song, the rapper describes how he's "bulletproof."

Police said Kimiai had initially communicated her intention to turn herself in after another suspect in the attack, 24-year-old Malaysia King, was arrested Thursday.

Kimiai, King and a third woman were inside an Uber in San Francisco around 12:45 p.m. on March 7 when the driver – identified as 32-year-old Subhakar Khadka – realized one of the women was not wearing a mask and pulled over, police said.

According to police, the driver "said that he could not continue the fare unless all passengers were wearing their masks" and he and his passengers began arguing, now-viral video of the interaction shows.

In a video shared by ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim, one of the passengers – later identified as Kimiai – can be heard saying, "F--- the mask" and then coughing directly behind the driver.

The passenger then allegedly "reached over the driver from the rear seat area and stole the driver's cellphone," police said.

After the trio exited the vehicle, police said one of the passengers released what investigators believe was pepper spray into the car before fleeing.

