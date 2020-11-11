California man accused of injuring 2 people in pro-Trump caravan cited for reckless driving

A man accused of injuring two people after plowing through a caravan of Trump supporters in California, which injured two people, has been cited for reckless driving.

After the accident, the motorist, identified as 20-year-old Jacob Garza, was placed in a chokehold by another man attending the pro-Trump event last weekend.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the incident that unfolded after 2 p.m. Sunday in the city of Santa Maria, The Santa Maria Times reported.

“We don’t know if he tried to flee, we don’t know if he got pulled out of the car, we don’t know how it began other than there was an altercation that occurred,” Sgt. Nathan Totorica told the San Luis Obispo Tribune, referring to Garza.

Cell phone videos captured portions of the altercation. One video recorded Garza in the chokehold.

“The stories that we heard were definitely varied, and we saw a lot of video, but we didn’t get one full video,” Totorica said.

A caravan of trucks and SUVs with Trump-Pence 2020 and American flags planned to drive through the area Sunday as part of a “Stop The Steal” rally to show support for the president. Trump so far has not recognized Joe Biden as president-elect and continues his legal fights in several key battleground states, alleging mass voter fraud.

A group of Trump supporters was west along Stowell Road in Santa Maria on Sunday when Garza, driving in a black BMW, shouted and threw a bottle at participants, Totorica told the Times.

Garza is accused of driving around the block, blowing a stop sign and speeding through the intersection of Stowell Road and Speed Street while the convoy of trucks passed through.

He crashed into a vehicle, causing it to roll onto its side and careen into another car. Two people who had been inside the vehicle Garza hit were hurt. One person suffered a fractured arm, another was left bruised and swollen, Totorica said.

Officers responded to find a chaotic scene and detained Garza.

Cell phone video shared with law enforcement and posted online showed a man with his arm around Garza’s neck as other apparent Trump supporters held him down before officers intervened.

A man is heard telling Garza: “Welcome to MAGA country m----------r.”

The Santa Maria Police Department turned all video evidence and witness statements over to the district attorney’s office to be reviewed.

Garza said on a GoFundMe page he set up for himself Monday that he was the victim of a “hate crime.”

“I was targeted and attacked in the midst of a Trump rally for simply being gay,” he wrote on the page asking for donations to help cover legal fees and medical expenses. “I was followed and harassed, which ultimately led to a multi-car accident while trying to escape. I was dragged, degraded, and assaulted until police arrived on scene."