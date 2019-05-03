California to review LA archdiocese's sex-abuse response

The California attorney general's office will review how the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles handled allegations of child sex abuse.

The Los Angeles Times says Attorney General Xavier Becerra notified Archbishop Jose Gomez of the review in a letter Thursday asking the archdiocese to preserve documents relating to clergy abuse allegations.

In a statement, the archdiocese says it continues to fully cooperate with all civil authorities.

The archdiocese has paid $740 million in settlements to victims. Last year, it raised its tally of accused priests to 323.

It's one of many around the country that have faced lawsuits and accusations that officials ignored clerical sex abuse or swept it under the rug.