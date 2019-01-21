California teen who vanished nearly 15 years ago may have been spotted, private investigator says

A California teen who vanished almost 15 years ago may have been spotted last month, a private investigator said.

Daniel Yuen was 16 when he disappeared from a boarding school in San Bernardino. Soon after he disappeared, Yuen was tracked to the San Diego area but the trail went cold.

“He, in a sense, vanished,” private investigator and retired police officer Keith Raymond told KGTV on Wednesday.

However, a tip last month may have renewed interest in the case.

“I listen to this entire message. And it's eerie. 'Hey, Daniel Yuen is alive, he's living in the same area,’” Raymond told the station. “Daniel does not want contact. He does not want to be found.”

Raymond said he went to a San Diego park and spoke to the witness where Yuen may have been spotted. The witness told the investigator Yuen had been there 45 minutes prior.

Yuen’s family have not had any contact with him since he vanished from the Cedu School in San Bernardino, Selena Yuen, his sister, told ABC News.

“Every phone call you think, 'Is it him?' Every doorbell you hope, it's him. It’s just heartbreaking,” she told KGTV.

Police don’t believe anyone in the since-closed school was acting suspiciously during the time of his disappearance.

Yuen is now 31 and an “age-processed” photo from the Center of Missing and Exploited Children indicated he could be wearing glasses.