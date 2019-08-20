Relatives of teen found tied up in car say they were taking her to drug rehab in Mexico: police

Relatives of a 17-year-old girl who was found bound and gagged in the back of a car in Southern California on Monday told law enforcement officers they were taking her to a drug rehab center in Mexico, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

A witness called the police at around 7 p.m. after seeing a girl tied up in the back of a Toyota Corolla in Carlsbad, about 40 miles north of San Diego, CHP spokesman Officer Kevin Smale said.

CHP officers tracked down the car and stopped it at about 7:20 p.m., Smale said. Investigators determined that the girl’s 67-year-old father and his 21-year-old daughter had abducted her, he added.

They told the officers that they were taking to the teen to a drug treatment facility south of the border, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Smale told the Union-Tribune that the 17-year-old girl “admitted to using methamphetamine for the past year.”

Officers took protective custody of the girl, according to the paper.

It was unclear if the father and daughter were arrested. Criminal charges against them are pending, Smale said.