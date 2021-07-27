California teen attacked by crocodile during Mexico vacation

A California teenager on vacation in Mexico is in the hospital after being attacked by a crocodile earlier this month.

18-year-old Kiana Hummel, a Bay Area native, was reportedly about to go for a late-night swim at the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta when the wild animal surfaced and pulled her into the water.

Hummel told ABC 7 News on Monday that she struck the 12-foot-long crocodile until it released her right leg before it struck again, biting her left ankle and forcing her underwater for a second time.

"I just remember saying, please don't leave me," Hummel told the station. "And I didn't think I was getting out that second time. That was just really bad."

While there was a sign with a crocodile warning, Hummel said it was small and mostly in Spanish.

According to the CrocBITE database, 1,000 people on average are killed by crocodiles worldwide each year.

Hummel did not lose any limbs in the attack, though ABC 7 reported that she has muscle and tissue damage and is unable to walk.

Hummel's mother, Ariana Martinez, immediately flew out to see her daughter.

Martinez said that after waiting for an ambulance for almost an hour, the local hospital demanded that Hummel pay thousands of dollars prior to treatment.

Hummel – who has since returned to the United States – is being treated for her injuries at Marin General Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery after an extended period of time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Hummel and Martinez with Hummel's recovery, including the cost of multiple surgeries.

The GoFundMe's goal total is $10,000.

"To all who know my amazing warrior child, I'm am truly grateful to have her alive and have a second chance at life!! Her best friend started this GoFundMe [account] and I was asked to share.. any support is welcomed," Martinez wrote in a Facebook post with a link to the campaign. "Please love your family and kids, hug them, kiss them and tell them how much you love them always... I'm blessed to have my daughter with me."

Fox News has reached out to Marriott for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Marriott told ABC 7 in a statement that there was "appropriate signage" and red flags in place in addition to night patrols at the resort.

According to NoticiaSPV.com, a crocodile attacked a tourist at the same resort in 2018.

People who fear they are in danger from a crocodile – especially while they are most active at night – are advised to be vigilant and stay away from water.