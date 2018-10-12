California teacher suspended after glue-eating claim about Trump aide Stephen Miller

The California teacher responsible for the viral claim that a top aide to President Trump ate glue in elementary school now reportedly finds herself in a sticky situation.

Nikki Fiske, who says she taught White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller when he was a third grader in 1993, was suspended by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District due to the embarrassing allegations she leveled against Miller in an interview with gossip and entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The district did not address the specific charges regarding Miller, but said it was bothered by the public release of student information, The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

In the Hollywood Reporter article, Fiske alleged an 8-year-old Miller “was a strange dude,” likening him to the frequently filthy Peanuts character, Pig Pen.

“…He would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it,” Fiske told author Benjamin Svetkey.

She added: “But he had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time.”

Fiske, 72, couldn’t be reached for comment by the Associated Press.

In the 25 years since the unsubstantiated “glue-gate” incident supposedly occurred, Miller went from Pig Pen to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Miller joined Trump during the billionaire’s 2016 presidential bid and soon emerged as a policy savant, speech writer and, otherwise, jack-of-all-trades in the thinly staffed operation. Before he signed on with Trump, Miller served as a senior aide to then-Sen. Jeff Sessions – another politician who frequently drew the ire of left-leaning analysts.

Miller is a popular target for liberal-leaning writers and comedians due to his staunchly conservative views, particularly on issues such as illegal immigration and border security.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.